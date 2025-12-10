Women in Latvia are hiring husbands for an hour due to shortage of men

Latvia is facing one of the most pronounced gender imbalances in Europe, with women now outnumbering men by more than 80,000, according to recent demographic data.

Latvia faces a significant gender imbalance where women outnumber men by approximately 15.5%, according to the latest Eurostat data from 2024.

With a total population of around 1.86 million at the beginning of 2025, women comprise 53.7% of residents, leaving men in the minority across most age groups and regions.

In urban areas, the gap is even more evident, with some cities reporting ratios as high as 133 women per 100 men.

The gap has been driven by long-term migration patterns, lower male life expectancy, and population shifts that have persisted since the post-Soviet transition.

For decades, higher emigration rates among young men and consistent health disparities between genders have steadily widened the divide.

Experts warn the imbalance is affecting key areas of society, including workforce stability, family formation trends, and long-term economic planning.

Government officials say the shrinking labor force and widening gender gap present serious challenges, with no clear signs of reversal in the near future.

Analysts note that the situation highlights how deeply demographic trends can shape the future of a nation.