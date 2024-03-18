Women in the Jehovah’s Witness Church have been allowed to wear trousers

WOMEN JWS CAN WEAR TROUSERS

Women in the Jehovah’s Witness (JW) Church have been allowed to wear trousers when participating in the ministry and attending Christian gatherings.

The church’s governing council has also given men an option of not wearing a tie or a jacket when participating in the ministry and attending church-related meetings.

In a 2024 JW governing council update posted on JW broadcasting, a church leader read out the adjustment in the dress code.

“The governing body has decided that sisters may choose to wear slacks [trousers] when participating in the ministry and when attending Christian meetings, assemblies and conventions.

“If a sister chooses to wear slacks on such occasions, they should not be casual, but dignified, modest and appropriate,” the announcer said in a clip.

“When a sister has a part on the programme, she should wear a skirt or a dress if that is the standard of dress in that land.”

In addition, men, whom he referred to as brothers, may choose not to wear a tie or a jacket when participating in the ministry and when attending Christian meetings, assemblies and conventions.-Zambia Daily Mail