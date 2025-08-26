Women now undergo extreme surgery in Turkey to reduce their height

A growing number of women are travelling to Turkey for a drastic and highly invasive cosmetic procedure designed to reduce their height—a trend driven by body image concerns, relationship preferences, and personal confidence issues.

The procedure, which is being offered by select clinics in Istanbul, involves surgically cutting a section of the leg bone—most often the femur—removing part of it, and then inserting a metal rod to stabilise the bone while it heals.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK, the operation can shorten height by as much as 5.5cm from the thigh and an additional 3cm from the lower leg.

Although medical centres market the surgery as leaving minimal scarring, recovery is long and painful, requiring months of physiotherapy, temporary wheelchair use, or crutches. Patients also face potential complications such as delayed bone healing, muscle weakness, joint dislocation, blood clots, and—in rare cases—fatal outcomes.

For some women, the decision is motivated by societal and relationship pressures. Several patients cited surveys suggesting that men prefer shorter partners, with one saying she felt “too tall” to be considered attractive. Others reported undergoing the procedure to correct leg-length discrepancies or to address health concerns.

One American woman who had the surgery in Istanbul last year reduced her height from 172cm to 167.9cm. Four weeks after the procedure, she was still on crutches and undergoing intensive physiotherapy. Another patient reportedly shaved nearly 5cm off her height.

Despite its dangers, demand is climbing. Height Reduction, a leading centre in Istanbul, claims to have performed 10 leg-shortening surgeries since 2023. These clinics often package the procedure as part of a “medical tourism experience,” including city tours, luxury accommodation, and leisure activities to attract international clients.

Before undergoing the operation, patients are required to complete psychological assessments to ensure they have “realistic expectations” and are prepared for the emotional and physical toll of recovery.

Experts caution that the procedure should not be viewed as a simple cosmetic fix, given its high risks and the possibility of lifelong complications. However, some researchers argue that societal perceptions of height play a larger role than many admit.

Studies have shown that being tall may come with unique health risks for women. One Swedish study found that for every 10cm above average height, the risk of developing certain cancers rises by 18%. Height has also been linked to conditions like endometriosis.