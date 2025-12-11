Worker in Spain has been fired from her job for turning up 40 minutes early

A 22 year old woman in Spain has been dismissed from her job for repeatedly arriving at work about 40 minutes before her official start time, despite being warned over a two year period to stop the practice. The employee had been instructed not to arrive between 6.45am and 7am, as her work schedule officially began at 7.30am, and she was also told she was not permitted to clock in or begin work early. However, she continued to arrive well before her shift with no assigned duties.

Her employer eventually terminated her appointment for what the company described as serious misconduct, arguing that her persistent early arrival amounted to disobedience rather than dedication, as she was directly defying workplace instructions. The woman challenged the decision at the Social Court of Alicante, claiming the dismissal was unfair.

During the hearing, judges were told she had ignored several verbal and written warnings and had arrived early on at least 19 different occasions. Evidence also showed that on some days she attempted to log into the company system using a mobile app before she had even reached the office. The employer further accused her of breaching trust by selling a used company car battery without authorisation, an allegation the court said contributed to a broader pattern of disloyal behaviour.

In its ruling, the court sided with the company, stressing that the issue was not excessive punctuality but a deliberate refusal to follow workplace rules. The judges held that her conduct constituted a serious breach under Article 54 of the Spanish Workers’ Statute, which governs disciplinary dismissals. While the woman still has the option of appealing to the Supreme Court of Valencia, the judgment currently stands.