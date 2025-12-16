WORKS ON SERENJE MPIKA ROAD TO START IN APRIL 2026



GOVERNMENT has announced that rehabilitation works on the Serenje–Mpika Road will commence in April 2026, at the end of the rainy season.





Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi, says the project will be implemented through a grant under the Transport Corridors for Economic Resilience programme, funded by the World Bank at a cost of $270 million.





Speaking in the National Assembly today, Mr. Milupi explained that the works will be carried out in two lots, lot One will involve the construction of a 105-kilometre stretch between Serenje and Likulu, while lot Two will cover 103 kilometres from Likulu to Chilonga area.



The Minister was responding to a question from Chitambo Member of Parliament Remember Mutale, who sought to know whether government is aware of the deplorable state of the Great North Road between Serenje and Lavushimanda districts, and what urgent measures are being taken to prevent loss of lives and property due to road accidents on the affected section.





Mr. Milupi acknowledged the poor condition of the road and said the Ministry is currently finalising procurement procedures, noting that World Bank-funded projects require adherence to strict processes.





“In the interim, government has intensified spot road inspections, pothole patching and road widening on the affected sections to improve safety as bidding documents are being finalised,” said Mr. Mulupi.



