WORLD CUP 2026: Donald Trump Bans Two Qualified Country from Entering America .

Donald Trump has previously imposed travel bans on two nations that have already secured qualifications for the 2026 FIFA World CUP .

Although the tournament will be hosted by the united states, mexico and Canada , trump’s policies have created a major dilemma ahead of the event .

His administration barred citizens of 12 countries and placed seven more under partial registration as part of his immigration crackdown

The list of full banned nations includes

Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya , somalia, Sudan and Yemen.