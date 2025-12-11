World richest man, Elon Musk, Says He Looks Up To “The Creator,” Comments On Belief In God

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently opened up about his views on faith and spirituality during an interview with Katie Miller. When asked “Who do you look up to the most,” Musk answered: “The Creator.”

He was further asked if he believed in God, to which he replied: “Well i believe this universe came from something,” adding that “people have different labels.” His response reflects a philosophical perspective, acknowledging a creative force behind the universe while avoiding alignment with any specific religious doctrine.

Musk has previously described himself as a “cultural Christian,” noting he was baptized and raised Anglican. However, he has often emphasized curiosity over traditional religious beliefs, stating that his guiding principle is exploration and expanding human consciousness. He has also highlighted the importance of moral teachings from religion, such as wisdom in compassion and restraint, without fully committing to organized faith.

In this interview, Musk’s choice of words underscores his view that the origin of the universe is a mystery open to interpretation. By referring to “the Creator” instead of “God,” and noting that “people have different labels,” he signals openness to different philosophical or spiritual understandings rather than strictly religious ones.

Musk’s remarks continue to fuel discussions on the intersection of science, technology, and spirituality, highlighting how leading figures grapple with questions about existence, purpose, and belief in the modern era.