World’s highest-paid tennis players in 2025: Coco Gauff overtakes Novak Djokovic

Coco Gauff is the highest-paid female tennis player in the world, according to Forbes’ annual rich list of tennis players.

The 21-year-old American raked in $37.2 million over the past 12 months—$12.2 million in prize money and $25 million off the court. Gauff ranked third behind Carlos Alcaraz ($48.3 million) and Jannik Sinner ($47.3 million) and overtook Novak Djokovic, who came in fourth with $29.6 million.

Also the first among women’s players, Gauff’s earnings have risen by around $10 million from last year. Making more money off the court, brands that have worked with her include Bose, New Balance and hair care brand Carol’s Daughter.

Gauff also disclosed in January that she had invested in Unrivaled, ahead of the three-on-three women’s basketball league’s inaugural season. “My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball,” she wrote on X. “Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get.”

She also left her agency, Team8, in April to launch her own management firm in collaboration with powerhouse talent firm WME. She stated on social media that the move “allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur and changemaker.”

This year’s top 10 earners feature four women in all, and when combined, the world’s 10 highest-paid tennis players made an estimated $285 million over the past 12 months, a 16 percent increase from last year’s total of $246 million, Forbes said.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid tennis players in the world in 2025:

Carlos Alcaraz $48.3 million

AGE: 22 | NATIONALITY: Spain | ON-COURT: $13.3 mil • OFF-COURT: $35 mil

Jannik Sinner $47.3 million

AGE: 24 | NATIONALITY: Italy | ON-COURT: $20.3 mil • OFF-COURT: $27 mil

Coco Gauff $37.2 million

AGE: 21 | NATIONALITY: U.S. | ON-COURT: $12.2 mil • OFF-COURT: $25 mil

Novak Djokovic $29.6 million

AGE: 38 | NATIONALITY: Serbia | ON-COURT: $4.6 mil • OFF-COURT: $25 mil

Aryna Sabalenka $27.4 million

AGE: 27 | NATIONALITY: Belarus | ON-COURT: $12.4 mil • OFF-COURT: $15 mil

Qinwen Zheng $26.1 million

AGE: 22 | NATIONALITY: China | ON-COURT: $5.1 mil • OFF-COURT: $21 mil

Iga Swiatek $24 million

AGE: 24 | NATIONALITY: Poland | ON-COURT: $9 mil • OFF-COURT: $15 mil

Taylor Fritz $15.6 million

AGE: 27 | NATIONALITY: U.S. | ON-COURT: $8.6 mil • OFF-COURT: $7 mil

Frances Tiafoe $15.2 million

AGE: 27 | NATIONALITY: U.S. | ON-COURT: $3.2 mil • OFF-COURT: $12 mil

Daniil Medvedev $14.3 million

AGE: 29 | NATIONALITY: Russia | ON-COURT: $4.3 mil • OFF-COURT: $10 mil