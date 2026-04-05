World’s Oldest President, Paul Biya, 93, Moves to Secure Succession with Vice-President Role





Cameroon’s long-serving leader is set to appoint a vice-president for the first time in his 43-year rule after parliament passed controversial constitutional changes.





Under the amendment, the vice-president—appointed by Biya—will automatically take over and complete the term if the president dies or becomes incapacitated. Previously, the Senate president would act only temporarily before fresh elections.





Opposition figures, including Maurice Kamto, slammed the move as a power grab, while the Social Democratic Front boycotted the vote, arguing the role should be elected.





Supporters say the change ensures continuity. Critics argue it consolidates power as uncertainty grows over Biya’s succession.