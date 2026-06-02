WWII BOMB EXPLODES IN INDONESIA KILLING AT LEAST FIVE AND LEAVING THREE MISSING AS SEARCH CONTINUES



A decades-old World War II bomb detonated beneath a stilt house in Biak Numfor Regency, Papua Province, Indonesia on May 31.





The blast killed at least five people, injured five others, and destroyed or damaged multiple homes near the shoreline on Walter Mongonsidi Street.





Authorities believe the explosive was a remnant from World War II fighting in the area. CCTV footage captured a massive burst of flame and plume of smoke rising above the skyline, with aftermath videos showing leveled buildings, ripped-off roofs, and widespread debris.





Six houses were reported completely destroyed in the immediate vicinity. Local police and national authorities evacuated residents and secured the scene to prevent further casualties. The search for three missing individuals was paused overnight and resumed on June 1.





Papua Police Chief Commissioner Cahyo Sukarnito and Biak Numfor Police Chief Ari Trestiawan confirmed the suspected WWII origin while noting casualty numbers could still change as investigators gather more data on the ground.