WYNTER KABIMBA URGES THE UPND TO TAME THEIR CADRES….OTHERWISE UPND’S ENDING WILL BE WORSE THAN PF HE SAID

Economic Front (EF) president, Wynter Kabimba, has warned UPND that the ending will be worse than the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF), who overlooked the issue of caderism when in power and urged them to tame their cadres.

Mr. Kabimba was reacting to a video circulating where a UPND youth, Brian Mulenga, was threatening to deal with individuals like Mr. Raphael Nakacinda for allegedly insulting the head of state. In the video, the cadre is heard challenging the police to act failure to which cadres would deal with Mr. Nakacinda.

Mr Kabimba said the ending was going to be bad for the UPND if they left this cancer to grow as it would be the end of them.

“My advice to the President and the UPND, in general, is that they should not entertain caderism in the country because it will be the end of the UPND because Zambians have stated that they do not entertain hooliganism,” he said.

Mr. Kabimba said that the ACC and Police were acting as sadists hell-bent on causing misery on people that were perceived enemies of the ruling party.

The UPND youths have lately has been making a case that the opposition is out to disrespect and embarrass President Hakainde Hichilema.

Yesterday, UPND Lusaka Province youth chairperson Mr. Anderson Banda called on the opposition members to have constructive criticism and not bring the name of the head of State into ridicule.

Mr. Banda said the opposition shouldn’t take the calmness and tolerance by the UPND youths as a source of weakness but they are doing so to respect the rule of law.

Mr Banda said the mandate has been left in the hands of the law enforcement agencies but if they dare the law enforcers, the UPND Youths will have no option but to respond in a way which they would understand.

He has called upon the opposition members like Mr. Raphael Nakachinda, Mr. Bowman Lusambo, and others to practice mature politics because UPND Government has created a conducive environment to accommodate everyone in the political arena unlike before under their regime.

Speaking when he featured on Prime TV breakfast show dubbed “WAKE UP ZAMBIA”, Mr. Banda said politics of character assassination and propaganda will not make PF relevant to the people of Zambia who suffered beyond measures.

Mr Banda said it is unfortunate that Nakachinda and Lusambo are seeking public attention hence going as far as insulting and mocking the Head of state who is busy working on the economy which was plundered by the previous regime.