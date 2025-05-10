Xabi Alonso confirms he’s leaving Bayer Leverkusen to become Real Madrid coach

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he will be departing Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, ahead of a Real Madrid switch.

Alonso has long been linked to a return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, with pressure mounting on Ancelotti after a disappointing campaign with Los Blancos.

The Spanish manager led Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double last season, losing just one game across all fronts, the Europa League final in their final match of the campaign.

However, ahead of Sunday’s last home game of the season, Alonso has now announced that he will be leaving the club, with numerous reports indicating he departs for Real Madrid.

‘This week, the club and I have agreed these will be my last two games as Leverkusen coach,’ Alonso announced on Friday.

‘This is the right moment to announce it because we have always had good communication with the club.

‘We have to enjoy this moment with mixed emotions, it is emotional! I spoke to the players and the staff it was not easy.

‘We’ve had a great connection, and that’s been the key. They believed in me and they’ve followed me.

‘I want to have a proper goodbye this weekend.’

As Leverkusen’s manager, Alonso has taken charge of 138 games, winning 88 of them under an impressive 64 per cent win rate.

As well as being voted the Bundesliga’s coach of the season last year, the Spaniard was also crowned ‘Best Coach of the Year’ by Globe Soccer in 2024.