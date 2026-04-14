Xi Calls for Sovereignty Respect



Xi Jinping has urged that the national sovereignty of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf be respected, stressing that peace in the region depends on dialogue and non-interference.





His remarks align with China’s long-standing foreign policy of opposing regime change and external intervention, particularly by Western powers. Beijing has consistently called for political solutions in conflicts involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf states.





China has also expanded its role in the region through diplomacy and trade. In 2023, Beijing helped broker a landmark rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, restoring diplomatic ties after years of hostility.





The Middle East remains critical to China’s economy, as it relies heavily on energy imports from Gulf nations. Stability in key routes like the Strait of Hormuz is essential for global oil supply and Chinese trade.





Xi’s statement reflects China’s growing ambition to act as a global power broker, promoting negotiations while avoiding direct military involvement in regional conflicts.