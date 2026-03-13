XI JINPING TO TINUBU: PAY $11.4M IN 30 DAYS OR NIGERIA GOES DARK!

China has issued a shocking ultimatum to Nigeria — settle an $11.4 million debt within 30 days or lose access to its communications satellite services.



The warning comes from China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC), the company managing Nigeria’s NigComSat-1R satellite. The unpaid bill has been accumulating since 2019  that’s 7 years of zero payments.



If suspended, telecommunications, broadcasting, and key national services across Nigeria could face serious disruption



The letter was copied directly to President Tinubu  meaning Beijing has taken this straight to the top.



Space technology is expensive. Miss a payment and things can go dark fast.

Africa must ask  who owns our skies, and at what cost?


