Y CELEB RELEASED FROM POLICE DETENTION



Musician Y Celeb has been released from Police detention after being picked for alleged unruly behaviour during the Kitwe derby between Nkana and Power Dynamos at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.





Webster Chikabala was released from Ndola Central Police custody on Monday.



“He was accused of misconduct,” his brother Chikabala Kaleta told Radio Icengelo News.





“But you know people just love following my brother so these arrests are inconveniencing him. Does it mean he cannot even watch football?” Kaleta said.





This is not the first time Y Celeb is being arrested by Police on similar offences.



He is a crowd puller who attracts attention when moving on his own.



