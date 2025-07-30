Yamal not on Lioni Messi’s level yet – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has urged fans and the media not to draw premature comparisons between Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal and football legend Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the former Barcelona boss made it clear that while Yamal is talented, he is not yet in the same league as Messi.

“I think Lamine Yamal should be allowed to build his own career. Once he’s been playing for 15 years, we can evaluate if he’s better or not,” Guardiola said. “But comparing him to Messi already… that’s a big statement. Like comparing a painter to Van Gogh.”

Guardiola, who won two Champions League titles with Messi during his time at Barcelona, acknowledged Yamal’s potential but emphasized the uniqueness of Messi’s legacy.

“We’re talking about 90 goals in a single season, for 15 years straight, without injuries. That’s something else entirely. Leave the kid alone,” he added.

Yamal, 18, has been one of the standout young talents at Barcelona, drawing praise for his performances. But Guardiola’s message is clear—let the teenager grow without the weight of impossible expectations.