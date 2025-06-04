YDF REJECTS ZAMBIA’S CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL, CALLS FOR DELAY UNTIL AFTER 2026 ELECTIONS





The Youth Development Foundation in Chipata has joined other stakeholders in rejecting the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, stating that it is a government-driven bill, as stakeholders were not involved in its initial stages.





Executive Director Chinoya Muyeye has urged the government to defer the bill until after the 2026 general elections to allow sufficient time for civic education and consultation with stakeholders.



Mr. Muyeye said that the bill, does not reflect the government’s emphasis on youth, women, and persons with disabilities’ engagement in governance.





He explained that according to the proposed constitutional recommendations, where the government is creating 55 new constituencies—bringing the total to 211, with an additional 10 that the president will be able to nominate—the total number of parliamentarians will rise to 221.





He further stated that the government’s decision to reserve only 12 constituencies for youths, 20 for women, and three for persons with disabilities is not an appropriate approach. He argued that the government is rushing to legislate the amendment bill.





Mr. Muyeye has called on the government to withdraw the bill so that adequate time can be provided for the bill to be properly debated.



Breeze FM