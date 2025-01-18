YES I BEGGED ON THE STREET THAT IS WHY I LOVE GOOD SUITS AND SHOES- Hon Binwell Mpundu

YES I BEGGED ON THE STREET THAT IS WHY I LOVE GOOD SUITS AND SHOES.🤣🤣



By Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP



I dropped out of school in my eleven grade term three in 1999 at Kawambwa boys and went onto the streets of kitwe to beg that someone could take me back to school.I walked back home with a K2000 (K2 now) after a full day of begging but did not give up on finding my way back to school.Uncle came through for and sent me back to school to finish my grade 12 but at school I lied to my friends that I missed my term because I had travelled to the USA,they believed me because I went back to school with some polished English (slangs ).This I did to cover my shame of missing out on a term for not having money.





Let me encourage fellow young people that your success is not dependant on your current circumstances but what you set your mind on.To be a winner you have to adopt a mindset of a winner.Never to mind about the size and fame of your competitors or your present environment.





Let me encourage you fellow young people.Please do not stop dreaming big,but most importantly pursue your dreams with everything in you and in due course it will make sense .





I laugh at people who tells me that I’m a one term MP,,man you have no idea just how grateful I’m to even make it to parliament because if I ended here this is more than i even deserved or bargained for and so i will walk away a very proud man for God raised me from being a begger.





Look let me just say am that guy who never stops dreaming and who never stops pursuing his dreams and so while some will wish me to fail I will work hard to prove them wrong or shame them because the God I serve is a God of possibilities.



#ichabaice ALL THE WAY.