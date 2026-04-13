YES, I SAID ALL THOSE THINGS, BUT HOW DOES THAT HELP YOU TO WIN AN ELECTION AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – Chilufya Tayali

YES, I SAID ALL THOSE THINGS, BUT HOW DOES THAT HELP YOU TO WIN AN ELECTION AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

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You can dig up every negative thing I have ever said, twist it, recycle it, parade it—bring up the possibility that I could even be jailed the moment I step back into the country.





Fine🤷‍♂️. Do all that.



But understand this: none of it changes the political reality already staring into your disbelieving faces.



President Hakainde Hichilema has already secured the 2026 general elections. That is not an opinion. It is a stubborn, immovable political fact.





The mistake you keep making is personalizing a structural political outcome. Whether it’s about me, my circumstances, exile narratives, or endless attempts to demonize HH, none of that has any bearing on the 2026 election itself.





Elections are not won on your emotions, your outrage, or your obsession with individuals. They are won on strategy, structure, and momentum and on all three fronts, you are already outmatched.





Let me make it even clearer: I could go completely silent today. I could disappear from the conversation altogether. And it would not shift a single vote. HH would still win.





Comfort yourselves with noise, like the one Chair The Voice Of Zambia was making last night, but noise is not a strategy, and outrage is not a campaign. Nangu mubikemo ubuloshi.





If you have any political maturity left, shift your thinking. Stop chasing shadows and start preparing for reality.





The real question is not how to stop HH in 2026, that window is already closed. The real question is whether you have the discipline, intelligence, and long-term vision to rebuild a credible opposition after the elections.





Because if you don’t, you are not just losing 2026, you are condemning yourselves to political irrelevance well into 2031 and beyond.





And at that point, history will not be kind. It will record that while one side was organizing for power, the other was busy arguing with ghosts.





Adapt, or remain permanently out of power. The choice is yours.



POLITICS TEYABANA IYOO



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!