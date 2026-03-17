YES THE PROBABILITY OF HH WINNING IS VERY HIGH, BUT THIS IS ALSO HOW HH WOULD LOSE THE 13TH AUGUST ELECTIONS-poor adoptions.





Yes poor adoptions would cost both MP’s, Councilors and especially the President: because, the majority of Zambians use the three-piece suit voting pattern. Where one voter votes for the president, MP and councilor-all from the same political party.



This is where you have to get me right: going with adoptions that are off, would definitely frustrate voters.



Actually, an MP who has failed to deliver development in their constituency, then runs away from that constituency to stand in another constituency: is not different from a criminal, who steals from one town and after hearing that the law enforcers are after them then they decide to run to another city-to continue with their theft activities.





The concept is that a fool somewhere remains a fool elsewhere.



Anyway, forget about that: allow me to give you a benefit of following this page.



UPND will need to leave out most of their underperforming MP’s as the upcoming elections are concerned. UPND will win these elections by simply letting the locals choose their leaders before August. How? The party will have to adopt candidates who are popular/people’s choices on the ground.





I have read and heard many suggesting that the president is winning and that many MP’s would lose their seats. Unfortunately, there’s no such voting pattern in Zambia. Zambians can either vote for the party and it wins or vote against, and it exits.





There has never been an election in Zambia where the losing party had many Mp’s than the winning party (take that as an important point).



So, just like I have been saying in my many previous posts, UPND will have to adopt candidates who are supported by the grassroots and I’m happy reading from the UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda after her interview with Kalemba today. This is what she was saying:





If underperforming MPs aren’t backed at grassroot level, they wont be adopted.



You should be worried if you are underperforming because if the ground does not vote for you, who are we to disregard their observations.

………..

Imenda told Kalemba in an interview that if underperforming MPs are not backed at grassroot level, the party leadership will have no choice but to leave them out -Kalemba

…..





Just like I have been saying in my other posts, this is the reason underperforming MP’s are running away from their constituencies. UPND as a party already knows who they’re not supposed to adopt, let them stick to that-if an MP runs away from their constituency where they are currently incumbents: leave them out, don’t adopt them.





Moving from one constituency to another must be for those who have delivered, not failures.



Shipungu March 16, 2026

(Photographs: for illustration purposes only)



CREDIT: Shipungu