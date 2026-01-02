Yo Maps pays school fees for 10 medical students, targets 20 this year



CHART-TOPPING music star Elton ‘Yo Maps’ Mulenga has sponsored 10 medical students at Royal Medical University on a full bursary.

The singer, who has often spoken about his rough upbringing, said the gesture was part of a personal promise he made to himself during his struggling days that once God blessed him, he would always reach back and uplift others.





On the last day of 2025, he decided to end the year by stretching out his hand to the community through what the Yo Maps 100% Bursary, fully covering tuition for 10 medical students.





“When I was growing up, life was never smooth,” the artiste wrote.



“But I promised myself that when God blesses me, even from the little I make, I would always help others.”



The singer, through his brand Olios, disclosed that the initiative is set to grow this year, with plans already in place to sponsor 20 students under the same full bursary programme this year.





“As Olios, this year we are believing God for 20 students on Yo Maps 100% bursary,” he said.



The multi-award-winning artiste further challenged fellow Zambians with capacity to support education to do so, stating that many young people have big dreams but lack access to school.





“There are thousands of young people out there with dreams but no access to school. If you can help even one or two get an education, please do so,” he urged.https://kalemba.news/entertainment/yo-maps-pays-school-fees-for-10-medical-students-targets-20-this-year/



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 2, 2025