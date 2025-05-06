YO MAPS SPEAKS ON LOSING PARENTS, BEING ADOPTED, MEETING KANDEKE, MWIZUKANJI, KIDIST, EDUCATION AND MORE



PLEASE NOTE: This article is an adaptation from YO MAPS’ interview with Kenny Tonga on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast, episode fifteen(15).





The interview which was shot in Livingstone during the Mosi Day of Thunder started with Kenny T asking Yo Maps how his anniversary with his wife Kidist Kifle in Dubai was as the two were celebrating five years together(three of those in marriage) to which he responded saying it went well. He added, saying they didn’t go with their daughter Tendai because they wanted time for themselves with no distractions.





YO MAPS’ EARLY CAREER DAYS



“I didn’t see myself like who I am today. For me, it was like I will become famous. I never thought like making money and all those stuff because efyo nakwete yalifye ni passion,” Yo Maps responded to Kenny T as he stated that he wanted to be famous but did not imagine it would be it is now as he also wonders how he reached at this the stage he is. He further sent all praise to God for his artistic abilities.





WHERE WAS YO MAPS BORN?



Kenny T asked Yo Maps where he was born as there are multiple speculations of the artist being born and raised in Kabwe.



The singer responded, saying he was born in Kasama, and later on, he moved to Lusaka with only his mother, who would later die, leaving young Elton Mulenga double orphaned. Yo Maps, who did not share proper timelines of these events, revealed that he had not seen his biological father because he had died seemingly whilst he was still very young.





YO MAPS ON GETTING ADOPTED



After his mother’s death, Yo Maps and his only sister where at a crossroads as family members scrambled for the sister who would relocate back in Kasama with an uncle leaving Yo Maps rejected as the relatives felt they had enough boys and couldn’t take one more.





Yo Maps would become a nomad, moving from one house to another just to eat. The singer would not see his sister until 19 years later further revealing that at the request of his adopting parents when he started making money, he took her to study nursing at Lusaka Apex Medical University and is currently working.



The singer would later find himself in Chiyuni at his cousin’s in-laws’ place. At this point, Yo Maps had started a mini business of putting songs in memory cards. He further added that it was during this period that he started making beats on a computer outside the family shop in the village.





The singer’s troubles were far from over as the farm he was staying at was part of a property dispute as the owner had died. Hence, they were, from time to time, told to vacate the premises.



“That’s how he took me from Chiyuni. Took me to Chibombo, and I started living with them. He introduced me to his wife, right now, she’s my mom(laughs). That’s how we started living together, from that time until today,” recounted Yo Maps on being saved from family wrangles by a stranger. “His name is Muyunda Mundia, I’m Elton Mulenga. He’s Lozi, I’m Bemba,” added the singer.





A man who would occasionally visit the shop Yo Maps was recording songs from a computer and a microphone while charging to put music in people’s memory cards would get acquainted to the young Elton Mulenga hence seeing it befitting to rescue him from the family troubles in Chiyuni and moved to Chibombo allowing Yo Maps to have a family.



The singer was easily accepted and integrated into the family – a kind and rare gesture the singer acknowledged.



The singer further added that there has been no one from his biological family that knew where he lived. For over 20 years that he lived under the care of Mr. Muyunda Mundia, no one bothered to check up on him.





He acknowledged that some of his biological relative cousins tried to manipulatively reach out to him as they were posting videos on Facebook claiming to be abandoned but the singer did not care as none of them were there for him when he needed them the most.





YO MAPS GOES BACK TO SCHOOL



Upon moving to a new place, Yo Maps would see his new brothers and sisters go to school whilst he remained home. As if picking him from a troubled home was not enough, his newly found father came through again as he approached young Elton Mulenga and asked, “Would you like to go back to school?”



The singer responded, ” Yeah, I would like to go back to school. The next(following)week, Monday, he was just like, let’s go. Twaya pa pa pa, namwene fye ama uniforms yaisa, shani, nsapato shani shani, and all those stuff. Efyo nalyambile na primary school.”





The singer would begin his nineth grade at Chibombo primary school. He further revealed that, his new parents were far from rich as his adopting father was a police officer living in a police tents sharing almost the same sleeping space as they were only separated by a mere curtain. “Right now, they are rich, I can’t lie to you, but that time they didn’t have money, ” he added.





YO MAPS DOES GOSPEL BUT UNDER ONE CONDITION



“I used to be a praise leader,” Yo Maps revealed, giving in to his parents’ disapproval of him doing secular music as his deacon father wanted him to be doing gospel. Yo Maps would accept under one condition of getting him a studio. “I’ll start doing gospel if you buy me a studio,”he told his father. Yo Maps would get his first studio, and so would his praise leader role in Bread of Life church in Chibombo.



Despite making the promise not to make secular music, Yo Maps would break it as the urge to make the genre was stronger, hence making his first local hit song titled, “Njikata Kuboko.”





Its success in the local town was so huge as everyone at Chibombo High School liked it, resulting in his mother noticing and inquiring, asking his father, “But this voice imveka kwati mwana wenu uyu.”



Yo Maps would come clean, admitting to owning the song to which his father would respond, “Okay, it’s a nice song, you are not insulting.” It was a turning point for the singer, a tragectory that would lead him becoming the biggest Zambian artist.





HOW DID YO MAPS MEET KANDEKE?



Yo Maps told Kenny T after he inquired about how he met DJ Kandeke that the two met at a function where he was performing.



Yo Maps was in 11th grade while Kandeke was in 10th grade at a different school. After his performance, Kandeke approached him and complimented him for singing so well and told him that he would like them to work together, to which he accepted and they exchanged numbers.



After graduating high school, Yo Maps would request his parents for a year to pursue his love “music” and if he failed, he would return and pursue a traditional career by going to college like his mother wanted. His request would be granted. From there, he would leave for Kabwe, where he and Kandeke would start working together.





“If I remember correctly, I think he was fired because of me,” Yo Maps recounted how Kandeke played his music back to back at KNC radio station in Kabwe resulting in his dismissal as a DJ.



The two would then start globetrotting the streets of Kabwe, Makululu, giving their songs door to door and to people with computers who distributed music at the time. “Umfweni ko neyi,” they’d offer their music for free, hoping to be heard.



Yo Maps went on to highlight more on his early musical struggles as him and Kandeke would move long distances in the night from Luangwa to a club called Tall Trees, where most big artists usually came to perform. The two would pay the DJ a 50 Kwacha only to perform the chorus.





At the time of meeting DJ Kandeke, Yo Maps, who had no relatives in Kabwe, was staying in a servant’s quarter at T Gear’s place. The two would get evicted after they had a misunderstanding with T Gear over pocketing money, which ISHIWI paid for Yo Maps’ performance without their knowledge. T Gear would then start removing studio equipment and other stuff one by one until they noticed that they were no longer welcome.



Left with no other choice, the two were set to go back to their parent’s places, but grace would be at their exit door as Yo Maps received a contract from Pollywood Records. Peplexed, the singer requested that Kandeke be signed as well, but Terry, who offered the contract, asked in what capacity they would be signing Kandeke.



“Teti mu saine fye ine, mufwile mu saine na Kandeke,” he responded. He would then say that he should be signed as his manager, and that was the beginning of Kandeke’s managerial position.





The two would get signed and move to Pollywood Records’s residence, for once after leaving Chibombo – the singer had it easy. The only thing they had to worry about was making music as everything was provided for them. But things would soon change after the owner of the label got married and told them he couldn’t take care of two homes and that they would need to fend for themselves.



After struggling to keep up with the bills, the four occupants would fail to pay 1,500 Kwacha house rent which resulted in Kandeke and Yo Maps moving to a 550 Kwacha house rent in Railways compound, the house with the famous for the “Mulishani mwe bapa Facebook” video.



YO MAPS MEETS MACKY 2



Whilst living in Railways compound, Kandeke would hear Macky 2 mention Yo Maps’ name on stage while performing in Lusaka. Yo Maps did not believe Kandeke until he saw a post on his page saying, “Yo Maps is the next big thing.”



Excited, the singer then looked for his number, called him, and wasted no time in requesting for a verse just after introducing himself. The rapper gave him a green light and told him to come to Lusaka two days after the call.



Yo Maps would ask transport money from his father and with Kandeke, they made the journey to Lusaka to meet Macky 2 who had already recorded his verse on the two songs he was given to choose from two days earlier.



Macky 2 would pick them up, take them to his house, and give them food. After giving them the song, they journeyed back to Kabwe, where they mastered the song ‘finally’, which would go viral within two days of release. “I saw Hellen talking about the song ku ZNBC, I was like, wow!” said the singer on its viral spread.



YO MAPS STARTS TO MAKE MONEY AFTER “FINALLY” BLEW



“I remember one day, there was a lady who called us, and she was like, how much do you charge to perform? Back then, we didn’t know how much we should charge. So I was like boi, baleipusha ati how much we should charge. Kandeke aisa landa ati boi bebe 4 pin, eshako 4 pin. I was like four thousand, then she was like, cool, it’s fine,” recounted Yo Maps on getting his first gig after the release of Finally.



The two would travel to Ndola and deliver such a spectacular performance that they were given an extra two thousand Kwacha. “Next call, I think yalefuma ku Lusaka, they wanted us to perform ku wedding and that’s how we started changing. Boi bebeko 6 pin apa tumone(Kandeke saying).” The event organiser would accept, and the two would start investing some of the money in their brand – the more they invested, the higher the booking fee got.



“Takwaliba place iyashupa ukuchita promote music niku Lusaka because nga wa kumanya oyu, alya mo ka something,” reflected the singer on some of the challenges he faced as he moved to Lusaka to promote his music. The singer further added that a DJ on ZNBC’s Smooth Talk refused to play Finally because he felt it was too slow despite him being an invited guest on the show.



YO MAPS’ SECOND BIG SONG “SEASON YANGA”



Kenny T went ahead and asked the singer what his next big song was after Finally to which the singer responded, “After Finally, we dropped Kaleza, Osanisiya, all those, they were not big like Finally but Season Yanga yaisa chita kwati ya beating’a ko Finally panono.”



The release of Season Yanga saw Yo Maps being invited by former republican president Edgar Lungu to perform at an Annual Ball in Chamba Valley. They started making money, and with Kandeke, they then moved to a 2,000 Kwacha rent worth house in Chowa compound, an upgrade from where they lived.



YO MAPS GETS FIRST CAR



As money continued to come in, Yo Maps purchased his first car, a second hand Noah worth 9,000 Kwacha. The singer went ahead and narated the troubles he went through due to his vehicle, which would go off on its own due to battery issues. The singer said at one point he was invited to perform in Kabwe by the former president Edgar Lungu. He and Kandeke set off to the venue and parked on the president’s parking spot.



Unfortunately, it was a rainy day when they were called to move their vehicle, which couldn’t start due to its battery issues. Kandeke would push whilst Yo Maps stirred the car.



By the time they were done, the two were soaked but still went back to perform. Yo Maps would later buy two more cars, of which one included the famous blue jaguar.



YO MAPS AND KANDEKE’S RELATIONSHIP, ANY WRANGLES?



Kenny T then took the opportunity to ask the top Zambian artist about his relationship with Kandeke to find out whether they had misunderstandings, to which the superstar responded, “We debate sometimes, but tatwa pusana po.”



He continued, “Sometimes he comes up with an idea like, oh bro, I want us to do this and this. I’m like, ah no no no, this won’t work… (makes argument noises of Kandeke defending his idea).”



Responding to a question on who is soft and tough between them, the singer said his manager is a businessman. “To him, music is like any other business. I understand that music is business, but to him, he’s like, no man, if they are not paying us, if we are not going to get this, forget about it. Sometimes me I would want to do it for free because I have a relationship with those people but him he’s just like no. When it comes to business, takwaba relationship.”



YO MAPS MEETING MWIZUKANJI



When Kenny T asked about when the superstar met Mwizukanji, he responded, “Fyambile mu 2019, fyapwa mu 2019.”



The singer dismissed Kenny T’s assertion that he left her because he became famous by stating that, at that point, he was doing better than her. “In fact, that time I was doing even better than her. Because she was living with her brother the time everything started then after that she started living with me, you know, because she was pregnant for me,” said the singer highlighting his efforts to keep her closer at a crucial time she was carrying his first born child Bukata.



When asked why they broke up, Yo Maps was hesitant to explain why but refuted being the one responsible for the break up. “No, it wasn’t me but for the respect I have for her and her family, I wouldn’t want to go into details,” the singer exculpated himself further avoiding to say more on the topic.



Did she play any role in your music? Kenny T asked as Yo Maps responded bluntly with a NO.



YO MAPS ON MEETING HIS WIFE KIDIST KIFLE



The superstar narrated to Kenny T how he met Kidist Kifle at a time he was emotionally stricken, abusing alcohol and living with Mr. Stash. The artist was stars struck at the sight of Kidist recounted seeing her with her mother by Lewanika mall where he and his colleagues had gone to fetch some groceries but couldn’t approach her siting, “He wasn’t that big yet.”



The singer further said that he would receive an instagram notification the following day from Kidist who had made a challenge video to his song “Refresh.” He would then slide in her inbox and tell her that he had seen her the previous day.



“From there, we link up(laughs), we linked up, you know, twakumana, twambo kulashana. That’s how everything started, ” he told Kenny T.



Kenny T then asked the singer how he made things official between them, to which he responded, “I did a song for her, but the song is not out.” Yo Maps further added that he took Kidist to the studio so that she could have an ear, and she liked the song. “Then I told her to say, me, I love you, I like you, and I want you to be my partner,” said the singer on his proposal to Kidist.



The two would talk about him having a child and being in relationships to which Kidist was satisfied with his response and voila! It’s now been 5 years of them being in a romantic relationship.



Kenny T, “Do you think she was your first love?”



Yo Maps, “Hmm, yeah, I’ve never loved someone in my life like her. I’ve fought so many battles for her, you know, and she has fought so many battles for me, you know. And for me that ilampelafye kuba ati sha chitapo filya ku mwanakashi uli onse.”



The singer strongly suggested that he has never cared for a woman before like he does for Kidist Kifle – pointing out that he’d go to any length to protect his family. He responded to Kenny T, who asked if that is the reason he joins Facebook wrangles involving his wife by saying, “That’s my family, no one is going to fight for my family. Who is going to do it for me? If you come for my family I come for you, it is what it is.”



Yo Maps further alluded that there are things he can ignore as others just look for numbers, and some he can’t like the case of Elias Musyani. “Especially when it comes to my family, I don’t tolerate,” he reaffirmed.



YO MAPS ON FILL UP HEROS STADIUM



They then went on to talk about his fill-up Heros Stadium. The singer shared a back story on the genesis of the idea as he revealed that whilst on flight from shooting FATIMA music video, upon seeing Heros Stadium, Kandeke was struck with the idea to fill it up.



The two would approach Mr. Moka to share their idea and stakeholders would come on board to help them to realize their dream, which to many seemed like a delusion. “I think, ilya time e time napangile po indalama shakuba ati shashipanga po mu life,” Yo Maps revealed, making more money than he had ever made in his life.



Yo Maps took the opportunity to clarify on his Try Again album losing streams as he said it was due to change in ownership of the distribution company he uses. Therefore, things will be back to normal very soon.



The singer also shared that his Olios Records music label is 99% done and will soon be operational.



Yo Maps also shared that Kondwa and Nga Teba Yahweh are his personal favourites as they came from his heart.



TENDAI’S IMPACT ON YO MAPS’ LIFE



“Tendai is a happy person, like I’ve never seen her sad or complaining, she’s always happy, excited and she’s always around me,” Yo Maps described his daughter and their relationship. He further mentioned that her arrival brought joy in his life as he now has someone call him daddy when he gets home.



Besides being dedicated to his craft, Yo Maps also revealed that he is a very dedicated family man as he gives four days each week to being with his family and then Friday to Sunday is for work but sometimes rehearsals and studio sessions do come up during family days.



HOW MANY CARS DOES YO MAPS HAVE?



“Right now, I have eight,” said Yo Maps as he responded to Kenny T on how many cars he has. The singer said the reason he has so many cars is because he loves cars. The further added that at one point while driving himself to a show at Nipa in 2021, his car started smoking near central police, an embarrassing moment he vowed to never see happen again hence the reason why he has so many cars.



YO MAPS ON MUSIC MONETIZATION AND HOW MUCH HE MAKES FROM ROYALTIES



Responding to Kenny T on what monetization channels the singer uses and how others could learn from him, Yo Maps said there are different monetization companies but he uses Africori which pays without the need for him to claim the money.



“And to be honest with you, I think there’s money kuma royalties than shows. I made so much money kuma royalties than ama shows. I sold my Komando album at 80,000 dollars back then. Then, Try Again gave me about 125,000 dollars, and I make more than 20,000 dollars every after two months. So I make more money kuma royalties than ama shows,” said the singer on how much he makes from royalties alone.



Responding to Kenny T, the singer highlighted the mistake up and coming artist make. Three mistakes upcoming artists make accor