Yo Maps’ wife not helping him, she will run away when he becomes broke says Chellah Tukuta

He writes…..

HERE IS MY TAKE

Yo Maps is a cool and humble guy who is being turned into what he is not. The wife is not helping him instead she is destroying his business and career. I know he likes to defend his wife BUT HE NEEDS TO SIT HER DOWN AND MANAGE HER AND LET HER BE THE WIFE AND LOOK AFTER THE FAMILY

Yo Maps is a big Brand in Zambia. Kidist should take a leaf from Chef Chioma Davido’s babe and see how Chioma compliments and not all over trying to prove something.

Kidist should know there are people waiting for them to go and down and she must remember IF YO MAPS BECOMES BROKE SHE CAN EVEN RUN AWAY FROM HIM.

AND PLEASE STOP RESPONDING TO PEOPLE THAT WANT TO MAKE A NAME OUT OF YOU

TO MY BROTHER YO MAPS SIT YOUR WIFE DOWN AND GET BACK TO BEING THAT HUMBLE COOL GUY I KNEW WAY BACK