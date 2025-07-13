The head of the FBI, Kash Patel, was hit with a MAGA firestorm on Saturday after he proudly proclaimed, “The conspiracy theories just aren’t true.”

Patel was likely referencing the conspiracy theories about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, convicted for child sex crimes, and his “list” of powerful people with whom he was purportedly in cahoots. The FBI recently released evidence suggesting Epstein did indeed kill himself, and the list is a myth.

Trump dealt with blowback from MAGA fans on Saturday, and so did Patel.

“The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States Trump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me,” he wrote on X.

Ex-GOP political strategist Cheri Jacobus replied with, “Because you’re a disgusting piece of crap, a traitor, liar, criminal and horrible person.”

“Likely severely mentally ill, to boot,” she then added.

National political analyst Rachel Bitecofer said, “You would think this would be the rock that shatters the MAGA glass house.”

“They lied to you to get rich. None of it was ever true,” Bitecofer added.

Conservative analyst Brigitte Gabriel said, “Be specific about which conspiracy theories are not true.”

“Did Jeffrey Epstein act alone?” Gabriel then asked.

Libertarian the Paulist Republican said, “You don’t get to pat yourself on the back while the most powerful pedophile ring in modern history stays buried under your watch.”

“Trump said he’d expose the swamp, instead, we got silence, sealed files, and political theater. You’re not serving justice or the people, you’re serving a PR script,” the account wrote Saturday. “If there’s nothing to hide, release the Epstein client list. Until then, spare us the ‘conspiracy theory’ lines. You have power. You have the chance. And you chose to protect them. That’s on you.”

Popular influencer onion person leveled an accusation:

“You are in the Epstein files?”