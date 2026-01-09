By CIC International Affairs



YOU ARE INVITING WAR : WE ARE PREPARED NO PEACE IN UKRAINE AS PUTIN LAUNCHING SAVAGE BOMBING IN UKRAINE SENDING FEAR IN NATO.





VLADIMIR Putin has launched a terrifying nuclear-capable missile at Ukraine in Russia’s latest savage bombardment that has left NATO stunned with fear.

At least four people have been left dead and 19 injured in Kyiv following overnight strikes across the country with the dreaded 8000mph Oreshnik missile targeting Lviv near Poland as heat debris entered NATO member shuttering some houses and fields being set on fire.





Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said: “Such a strike near the borders of the EU and Nato poses a serious threat to the security of the European continent and is a test for the transatlantic community.”





The Oreshnik, which translates to “hazelnut tree”, was fired from the Astrakhan region, deep inside Russia , and took less than 15 minutes to explode over Lviv.



Moscow launched 242 drones and 36 missiles in the assault, including the horrifying nuclear-capable weapon.





The missile’s extraordinary speed has fuelled speculation online thatRussiaused an Oreshnik-type ballistic weapon.

But Moscow later admitted it was in fact an Oreshnik claiming it was in response to a Ukrainian bid to kill Putin with a strike on his palace at Valdai in Novgorod region.





The Kremlin said: “The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range, land- and sea-based precision weapons, including the Oreshnik medium-range ground-mobile missile system, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), against critical targets inUkraine.”





Chilling footage showed the devastating weapon striking Lviv, lighting up the nightskyas it thundered into the ground.

The blast came just hours after the US embassy issued a stark warning to its citizens in Kyiv.





It said they should “prepare to shelter immediately” as a “significant air attack may occur at any time in the next several days”.



Putin claims his Oreshnik missiles can incinerate targets, unleashing a temperature of 4,000 degrees, almost as hot as the surface of the sun.





Russian overnight attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure left the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions nearly without power and created a “national emergency,” Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said Thursday.





Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it had used the Oreshnik missile to hit energy infrastructure and drone production facilities. The weapon is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile that Putin has touted as a new, hard-to-intercept system designed to carry nuclear weapons.



