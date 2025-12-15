You are not a qualified Lawyer to speak on the Judgement of the concourt on Bill 7- Speaker Nelly Mutti  to Binwell Mpundu

SPEAKERS of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, this morning told off Nkana Member of Parliament Binwel Mpundu, cautioning him not to interpret the law as he is not a lawyer.









This occurred while Mr Mpundu was making his submission on Bill 7, which is currently under its second reading.



In his submission, Mr Mpundu referred to the judgment of the Constitutional Court.





“I swore to speak the truth, whether it hurts or not. I want to stand on the side of history, the side that ensures we did what was right. Here in this august House, Madam Speaker, we are on the verge of undermining the Constitution,” he said.





In her guidance, Ms Mutti reminded Mr Mpundu that he was not qualified as a lawyer to make legal pronouncements.





Mr Mpundu further stated that the movers of Bill 7, whether through deception or political strategy, suggested they were seeking to include the marginalised, adding that the current law does not exclude women or youth.





“We have a young member here who came to this House because of political will within his party,” he said.



He accused the House of committing illegalities and warned that history would judge harshly if they proceeded on this path.





“I resolved to stand firm in defence of the Constitution of the Republic. I stand by that position today. I will not associate myself with any process that amounts to illegality or undermines constitutional guarantees. For that reason, Madam Speaker, once I conclude this submission, I will excuse myself, as I do not wish to be associated with actions that history may judge as unlawful. Posterity will judge the decisions we make in this House, and I hope that judgment will be fair and just,” he said.



