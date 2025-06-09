YOU CAN’T RESPECT PRESIDENT HH AS A PERSON, RESPECT HIS PRESIDENCY – NKANDU TELLS OPPOSITION
Lusaka/ Monday, 9 June
United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has issued a stern warning to the opposition regarding their continuous abuse of President Hakainde Hichilema.
Mr. Nkandu emphasized that the presidency is an institution deserving of respect, irrespective of personal opinions about the individual in office.
He pointed out that while in the opposition, President Hichilema faced significant scrutiny and harsh criticism. Many chose to mock and belittle him, neglecting the fact that such behavior undermines both the individual and the dignity of our political system.
“It is essential to recognize that while we may have differences in perspective, we must not allow personal grievances to cloud our respect for the presidency itself,” Mr. Nkandu stated.
He highlighted the importance of establishing a standard for political discourse that refrains from personal attacks or disrespect.
“We urge those who continue to express disdain towards President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider their approach immediately,” he charged.
Furthermore, the UPND Deputy Spokesperson cautioned those attempting to advance their agendas through disrespectful rhetoric during this period, especially as the nation mourns its sixth Republican President, Mr. Edgar Lungu.
“We strongly caution you: do not mistake our current silence for weakness. We choose to withhold our responses not out of an inability to defend our stance and President Hakainde Hichilema but as a measure of respect for the late President, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu. His contributions to our nation should be honored with dignity and grace as we transition into this new era,” he affirmed.
Mr. Nkandu concluded by stating that it is the responsibility of all citizens to engage constructively, fostering an environment where leadership can thrive. “Respect for the presidency is not merely about the individual; it is about the integrity of our democratic systems and the future of our beloved country.”
Attention seekers. Even during national mourning, the want to occupy center stage.
Who exactly is abusing Hakainde? Do you think anyone in Zambia can abuse Hakainde without being arrested even before they finish abusing him? All we are asking is that he keeps away from the funeral so that we can mourn our fallen president in peace. Hakainde is a persona non grata at the funeral gathering. The same goes to his people that are mocking us and celebrating. Give us space and respect please. When Hakainde dies, which he will, we will also accord you the same gesture you have accorded us. Feel free to go to the lodge that government has arranged for your people. All well meaning Zambians, from all regions of our country, are welcome to come mourn with us at the Secretariat. Just not those that stopped him from travelling to RSA to receive life saving treatment, and their cadres. That is all.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
DO NOT BE FOOLED.
DO NOT BE A FOOL.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.