YOU CAN’T RESPECT PRESIDENT HH AS A PERSON, RESPECT HIS PRESIDENCY – NKANDU TELLS OPPOSITION





Lusaka/ Monday, 9 June



United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has issued a stern warning to the opposition regarding their continuous abuse of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Nkandu emphasized that the presidency is an institution deserving of respect, irrespective of personal opinions about the individual in office.





He pointed out that while in the opposition, President Hichilema faced significant scrutiny and harsh criticism. Many chose to mock and belittle him, neglecting the fact that such behavior undermines both the individual and the dignity of our political system.





“It is essential to recognize that while we may have differences in perspective, we must not allow personal grievances to cloud our respect for the presidency itself,” Mr. Nkandu stated.





He highlighted the importance of establishing a standard for political discourse that refrains from personal attacks or disrespect.





“We urge those who continue to express disdain towards President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider their approach immediately,” he charged.





Furthermore, the UPND Deputy Spokesperson cautioned those attempting to advance their agendas through disrespectful rhetoric during this period, especially as the nation mourns its sixth Republican President, Mr. Edgar Lungu.





“We strongly caution you: do not mistake our current silence for weakness. We choose to withhold our responses not out of an inability to defend our stance and President Hakainde Hichilema but as a measure of respect for the late President, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu. His contributions to our nation should be honored with dignity and grace as we transition into this new era,” he affirmed.





Mr. Nkandu concluded by stating that it is the responsibility of all citizens to engage constructively, fostering an environment where leadership can thrive. “Respect for the presidency is not merely about the individual; it is about the integrity of our democratic systems and the future of our beloved country.”



The FALCON