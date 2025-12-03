You don’t expect Tasila Lungu to be shouting in Parley when her father is unburied – Lubinda

You don’t expect Tasila to be shouting in Parley when her father is unburied – Lubinda





By Mubanga Mubanga



Acting PF leader Given Lubinda says Parliament should not expect former Chawama member of Parliament Tasila Lungu to come back and start shouting in the house whilst her father remains unburied.





Last week, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti declared the Chawama seat vacant, following Lungu’s prolonged absence from the house.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Monday, Lubinda said he did not expect parliament to sink so low as to expect Tasila to abandon the funeral of her father and come to Parliament.





