YOU DONT HAVE TO ARREST EVERYBODY WHO TALKS AGAINST YOU- HON MANGANI TELLS PRESIDENT HH.

……..says President Hichilema will fail to manage Government if he continues to be sensitive to criticism.

Chipata………Saturday, 18, November, 2023[Smart Eagles]

A former Cabinet Minister has told President Hakainde that he will fail to manage Government Properly if he continues to be sensitive to criticism.

Hon Lameck Mangani, a Minister of Home Affairs in the Rupiah Banda regime said the Government must not be reactive every time people talk about them.

Hon Mangani said to President Hichilema that “you cannot arrest everybody who talks against you. Do you have to send everybody in cells so that they do not talk about HH. Each time you want to put them in detention, you do not run a Government like that”.

And Hon Mangani said there is currently a diminished democratic space in the Country.

He said the seemingly biasness by presiding officers is reducing Zambia’s democratic credentials.

Hon Mangani mentioned that the recent arrets of Opposition leaders has exposed Government ambition to kill democracy.

“Few days ago you heard the arrests of M’membe, Mwamba, Lubinda and Nakacinda. There will always be people who talk about Zambia. Right now people are saying the cost of living is unbearable, Mr President, see what you can do than targeting them. You arrest them and put them in prison for speaking the truth, you do not Govern like that,” he said.