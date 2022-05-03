YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE AN MCC TO QUALIFY FOR PF PRESIDENCY

3rd May, 2022

There is been misinformation running the mill that those who are not Members of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front do not qualify to contest as Party President at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Conference slated for June.

There is no provision in the PF Party Constitution that says one has to be an MCC to qualify to contest as Party President.

Article 50 of the Party Constitution is very explicit and instructive on who qualifies to contest the PF Presidency and being a Member of the Central Committee is not one of the requirements.

ARTICLE 46: WHO ATTENDS THE GENERAL CONFERENCE

The General Conference shall be attended by:

(a) All members of the National Council; and

(b) Up to 500 delegates from each province selected in accordance with rules made by the

Central Committee.

ARTICLE 50: COMPOSITION OF NATIONAL COUNCIL

(1) The National Council of the Party shall be composed as follows: (a) Members of the Central

Committee; (b) Members of the National Assembly; (c) Provincial Secretaries;

(d) District Chairmen;

(e) District Secretaries;

(f) District Chairmen and Committee members of the Women’s and Youth Leagues. (g) Senior officers from the Party’s National Headquarters.

ARTICLE 52: WHAT’S THE PROCESS AND QUALIFIES TO BE PARTY PRESIDENT?

The Central Committee shall submit the name of the candidate or candidates to the national

Council for approval or disapproval.

The person whose candidature for the office of President is not approved by the National Council shall not be

Eligible for election at the General Conference for the office of the President of the Party.

Where only one candidate has filed nomination papers at the close of nomination, such a Candidate shall be declared duly elected President of the Party without conducting a poll.

A member of the Party shall not be qualified as a candidate for the office of the President of

Party unless he has been a member of the Party for five (5) years immediately preceding the nomination and he is qualified under the Constitution of Zambia for election to the office of the President of Zambia

Issued by

Antonio M. Mwanza

PF Media Director