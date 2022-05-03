YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE AN MCC TO QUALIFY FOR PF PRESIDENCY
3rd May, 2022
There is been misinformation running the mill that those who are not Members of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front do not qualify to contest as Party President at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Conference slated for June.
There is no provision in the PF Party Constitution that says one has to be an MCC to qualify to contest as Party President.
Article 50 of the Party Constitution is very explicit and instructive on who qualifies to contest the PF Presidency and being a Member of the Central Committee is not one of the requirements.
ARTICLE 46: WHO ATTENDS THE GENERAL CONFERENCE
The General Conference shall be attended by:
(a) All members of the National Council; and
(b) Up to 500 delegates from each province selected in accordance with rules made by the
Central Committee.
ARTICLE 50: COMPOSITION OF NATIONAL COUNCIL
(1) The National Council of the Party shall be composed as follows: (a) Members of the Central
Committee; (b) Members of the National Assembly; (c) Provincial Secretaries;
(d) District Chairmen;
(e) District Secretaries;
(f) District Chairmen and Committee members of the Women’s and Youth Leagues. (g) Senior officers from the Party’s National Headquarters.
ARTICLE 52: WHAT’S THE PROCESS AND QUALIFIES TO BE PARTY PRESIDENT?
The Central Committee shall submit the name of the candidate or candidates to the national
Council for approval or disapproval.
The person whose candidature for the office of President is not approved by the National Council shall not be
Eligible for election at the General Conference for the office of the President of the Party.
Where only one candidate has filed nomination papers at the close of nomination, such a Candidate shall be declared duly elected President of the Party without conducting a poll.
A member of the Party shall not be qualified as a candidate for the office of the President of
Party unless he has been a member of the Party for five (5) years immediately preceding the nomination and he is qualified under the Constitution of Zambia for election to the office of the President of Zambia
Issued by
Antonio M. Mwanza
PF Media Director
All the interpretations of the PF constitution do conveniently exclude both Kambwili and Mwamba from running for PF presidency, hence already he has started making parallel pronouncement’s one thing that comes out as a trend is the rebellious behavior, he was taken out of PF because they suspected him of being NDC, he was taken out of the alliance because they gradually suspected him to be PF, he was taken out of NDC because he was suspected to be PF, and all these suspicions were proved correct latter on, hence a behavioral trend can easily be mapped about how Kambwili behaves, right now most PF members suspect that he is SABOI NDC , lets wait and see if this will also be proved correct with time. if it does, it would be easy to extrapolate his behavior on a political graph and people will believe him at their own peril.