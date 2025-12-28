“You need to see how heaven operates, I’ve been there three times, you don’t see this nons£nse” – Pastor David Ogbueli 

Pastor David Ogbueli was filmed admonishing his instrumentalists for not knowing when to stop playing the instruments.

The Senior Pastor of Dominion City Churches worldwide is seen berating the choristers and instrumentalists where they were positioned in front of the congregation.

He cautioned them by telling them how the hosts of heaven operate in the presence of God.

He said to the instrumentalists: “You need to see how heaven operates, I’ve been there three times, you don’t see this nonsense.

“At that moment, everybody is on the floor, including the twenty four elders.

“You know what’s shocking? Jesus, who sits on the right hand of God, comes down, he’s on the floor, prostrated.”

He then warned the instrumentalists that he would send them on six months suspension if they err again.