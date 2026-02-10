You Sold The Party And That Is Why We Came Up With Tonse, We Have Forgiven You But Dont Claim To Be More Tonse Than Us Who Started It. – Zumani Fires at Miles Sampa

You Sold The Party And That Is Why We Came Up With Tonse, We Have Forgiven You But Dont Claim To Be More Tonse Than Us Who Started It. – Zumani Fires at Miles

By Current Zambia

The Tonse Alliance has dismissed claims by Miles Sampa that its leaders are “illegal members,” describing the remarks as insulting and misleading.

Tonse Secretary General Zumani Zimba made the remarks when he appeared on Showster House, where he explained that the alliance was formed after Sampa allegedly traded the Patriotic Front (PF) to the United Party for National Development (UPND), leaving former president Edgar Lungu and other members without a political home.

Dr Zimba said the situation at the time compelled him and fellow opposition leader Sean Tembo to establish the Tonse Alliance as a legitimate political platform.



He further argued that it is Sampa and his associates who are misrepresenting themselves as Tonse members, noting that even before the death of former president Lungu, Sampa was not a member of the alliance.

Dr Zimba maintained that the Tonse conference was conducted lawfully and in full compliance with the alliance’s consistition.