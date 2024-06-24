COPPERBELT PROVINCE MINISTER HON ELISHA MATAMBO SHARES!

Beloved Citizens;

YOU WILL KNOW THEM BY THEIR FRUITS….UKWA WILL NEVER REPENT A CROCODILE WILL REMAIN A CROCODILE.

This afternoon, we held a press briefing at our Provincial Administration Office in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

This press briefing was focused on various issues including comparing notes as New Dawn Government under the leadership of His Excellency the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema where we were coming from,where we are and where we are going as Copperbelt and the country at large.We took time to trash some falsehoods championed by opposition political parties such as PF which has now mutated into UKWA.

We urged our people on the Copperbelt, never to be deceived by so called UKWA.These group of people will never repent,they will remain destroyers.Comparably, they are like a crocodile whether you take it from one river to another,it will remain a crocodile with same attributes and characteristics.

We highlighted that in their almost 20 years of rulership,they destroyed the economic gains the country had posted.Things turned from good to bad in all sector of the economy including the mining sector which the New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema has unlocked here on the Copperbelt.Thousands of our people lost jobs in the mining sector because of bad decisions that were made during their tenure.

It was even more shocking to hear a former foreign affairs minister who claimed and stood on the top of the mountain and told the entire world that he had resigned because he couldn’t agree with the PF and that they were very corrupt.Today the same people he called corrupt they are back together.The Zambian people are wondering as to what has suddenly changed..surely these people have exposed themselves,they can never be trusted any more.

We further assured our people that the government under the leadership of His Excellency the Republican Mr Hakainde Hichilema is committed to resolve all the issues in various sectors. In addition, we will not be swayed by the naysayers but remain committed and continue to delivering for our people ensuring that their lives were improved.We will keep talking about them as reference point as we remind our people here on the Copperbelt and beyond the kind of people they are. Unrepentant group of people!

We reminded our people that the Bible in Mathews 7:15- 20 Jesus said to his disciples: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but underneath are ravenous wolves. By their fruits you will know them. Do people pick grapes from thorn bushes, or figs from thistles? Just so, every good tree bears good fruit, and a rotten tree bears bad fruit.

Blessed evening..

Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister