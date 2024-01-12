YOU WILL ONLY WORSHIP FOR TWO HOURS, CHURCHES TOLD

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Government has guided churches to limit worship to two hours, as part of measures to curb the spread of cholera.

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Division, Permanent Secretary, Ndiwa Mutelo, says in line with the regulation, Holy Communion must be served under strict hygiene and provision of safe drinking water, among other requirements.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Bishop, Andrew Mwenda, has welcomed the decision and has requested members to adhere to this for the good of the country.

Meanwhile, the country has seen a slight reduction in new cholera cases and deaths.

In the last 24 hours the country has recorded 437 cases with 18 deaths.- Diamond TV