YOU’LL GET 24HS POWER SUPPLY EVEN AFTER ELECTIONS – ENERGY MINISTER



ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has disclosed that government intends to build about seven power interconnectors to strengthen cross-border energy trade.





Meanwhile, Chikote says the country will continue to experience the 24-hour power supply even after the elections.





Chikote was responding to a question by Chinsali MP Kalalwe Mukosa in the National Assembly, Tuesday, who wanted to find out if government had any plans to build power interconnectors to strengthen cross-border energy trade.





Chikote disclosed that the total cost of six interconnectors had already been estimated at $5.5 billion.



“Madam Speaker, our response is as follows: yes, government has plans to build power interconnectors to strengthen cross-border energy trade, and, Madam Speaker, the government intends to build seven interconnector projects, which include: Malawi-Zambia Interconnector, Mozambique-Zambia Interconnector, Solwezi-Kolwezi Interconnector, Angola-Zambia Interconnector, Zimbabwe-Botswana-Zambia-Namibia Interconnector, Botswana Interconnector, Tanzania-Zambia Interconnector. Estimates for the six interconnectors have been determined and the total cost is $5.5 billion. The Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector has advanced and we expect it to be completed in 2028,” he said.





Chikote said the reason government was constructing interconnectors was to make Zambia an energy trading hub.



“As we’re aware, we have a very visionary President. When we were going through difficulties, people thought we were going to remain like that, but you have seen from his good policies that today we’re able to see our country moving to another level. Indeed, we have the plan, Madam Speaker, to make sure that all 156 constituencies have two megawatts of power.

The main reason why we’re trying to put up these interconnectors is that we want to make Zambia a trading hub in the energy sector. The surplus that we’re going to produce as a country will be traded to our neighbouring countries, which will grow our economy by getting the forex.

So, this is how a methodical leader works, and today everybody in this country is happy, including Honourable Mpundu, who has been troubling me so much by calling me the ‘Minister of Darkness,’” he said.





Chikote said the surplus power to be generated through interconnectors would be traded to other countries.



“Madam Speaker, I was just explaining here that as we keep on generating power for this country, the surplus will be traded to other countries because the interconnectors are not just for importing, they are also for exporting, to have revenues that will help grow the economy. In our administration, Madam Speaker, we’ve also said we’re going to create a conducive environment to allow private-sector participation in growing our economy. Kanona is one of the companies which is also part and parcel of the private sector,” he said.





“And even during our time when we were going through difficulties, the private sector was on board helping us to import power in this country to stabilise the power supply. So, Kanona is just like any other private-sector [company] and actually, last time President Hakainde Hichilema encouraged us to invest in the energy sector. That means private people are being encouraged, including Honourable Mpundu, you can form a company that can help grow the economy”.





Chikote further disclosed that feasibility studies for the Zambia-Malawi Interconnector had been completed.



“Indeed, the feasibility studies for the Zambia-Malawi-Zambia Interconnector have been completed, and discussions are going on with the World Bank,” he said.





Chikote clarified that the current power supply the country was experiencing was not due to the fact that elections were approaching, stating that even after the elections, the country would continue to experience 24-hour power supply.





“Madam Speaker, I think this is the time for even those people who just like criticising to understand that this administration had to put a lot of interventions in place in order to stabilise power supply. One of the reasons why we’ve got a stable supply of power is the power that we’ve been importing to supplement what we’re generating.

In the Southern Power Pool, in one area we were importing power to supplement. I remember in this August House I mentioned that we’re importing 511 megawatts to supplement what we’re generating. So, it’s not the way people are thinking that it’s because of the campaigns that are coming,” said Chikote.





“These are methodical plans which the government has put in place, and I have always said that going forward, and I even mentioned last time, that by December 2025, power supply in the country will change, will move to better levels.

Indeed, today Zambia is not experiencing loadshedding, and these are initiatives that have been put in place by this administration. Even after elections, we’re still going to have 24-hour power supply because of these interventions that we’ve put in place”.



News Diggers