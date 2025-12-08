YOU’LL START SEEING RESULTS OF ENERGY PROJECTS IN 2026 – CHIKOTE



I WANT to remind Zambians that as we start seeing results [of the ongoing energy projects] in 2026, it won’t be about the election, it’s a plan we’ve been implementing, says Energy Minister Makozo Chikote.





And Zesco Managing Director Eng Justin Loongo says the additional 100 megawatts of solar power project at Kafue Gorge will strengthen the national grid, support energy diversification, and move Zambia one step closer to energy security for all.





Speaking during the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, Chikote said 2026 was the year to see the results of their plan.





“Despite what we went through in the 2023/24 season, we were hit by the drought, which affected our hydro-power generation. Instead of complaining, this administration has decided to take steps forward in order to bring other investments into the energy sector. We have chosen not to wait and complain, but to act. And we are just working, as I am talking before you, the people of Chirundu.

We have put a number of projects that are running in the pipeline. Solar energy is now one of our most strategic frontiers across the country. This is one of the projects we are witnessing today, and we continue across the country to work towards putting up these projects,” Chikote said.





“As we move into 2026, the story will not be the same. We will start seeing results coming, and I want to remind all Zambians, as we start seeing the results in 2026, it’s not about the election. It’s a plan that we have been implementing. So, my dearest media team, I want you to put it very clearly that it’s not about the 2026 elections, but it’s about the plan that the new dawn administration has put in place. I know noise makers will start saying no, what you see is because of elections.

It’s a plan! It’s not an election, it’s a plan. So, the media team has to make sure that our citizens are correctly informed because these projects are running, these projects are in the pipeline. 2026 is the year to start seeing results of our plan. We keep on responding to the challenges that the citizens are facing. It’s not only here in Chirundu, there are so many areas where we are putting up the solar project and other solar generation, such as coal”.





He also advised the locals against stealing solar panels once they are given jobs.



“I got the message very clearly to village headman Katobola, who actually emphasised that when our contractor starts doing work, the first priority should be the locals, and that has been our policy. The first priority will be you locals. You locals will be given jobs to do.

It’s not about coming and stealing solar panels. Because what I know about Tongas, Tongas are hardworking, that’s what we know about Tongas. What we know is that Tongas believe in hard work. I expect you in this project to work all that you are supposed to work. This project is ours, it’s your project, it’s not a project for ZESCO, no! You must apply your minds to this project,” said Chikote.





And Eng Loongo said the solar power project at Kafue Gorge would support energy diversification and move Zambia one step closer to energy security.



“Today, we break ground for another 100 megawatts of solar power, a project that strengthens our national grid, supports energy diversification, and moves Zambia one step closer to energy security for all. To make this happen, we created Jigsco Energy Corporation Limited, a joint venture between Jigsaw Investments and ZESCO. It’s a perfect example of how public-private partnerships can deliver real, large-scale renewable solutions.

The investment, covering a 100MW solar plant, a 33/330kV substation, and a 15-kilometre transmission line connecting to the Kafue Gorge Upper grid, is approximately US$90 million. Construction will take about 12 months and, once operational, this plant will generate clean, stable electricity to power communities, create jobs, and enable investment,” Eng Loongo said.





“The location, just 11 kilometres from Kafue Gorge Lower, was carefully chosen. We assessed three possible transmission routes, and the preferred one, from Mwiinga Village through Kapiri Hills, is not only the shortest and most cost-effective, but it avoids private land, causes no displacement, steers clear of protected areas, and stays within a safe distance from the Kafue River”.





He stressed that positioning solar energy as a quick win does not mean that hydroelectricity is abandoned.



“Zambia is endowed with different sources for electricity generation and as technologies continue to advance, many more ways to generate electricity or convert different forms of energy into electricity are becoming possible. Hence, Zambia’s pursuit to diversify its electricity source mix. While solar is not a new technology, various aspects of the technology keep advancing. For this reason, and the fact that sunlight is abundantly available to us, we have designated solar power as one of our quick wins in our energy sufficiency and diversification drive.

Positioning solar electricity as a quick win does not mean we have abandoned hydroelectricity, which has been our mainstay for many decades and will continue to be critical. [It also does not mean] we are not pursuing other base-load sources, especially coal, which is also available to us. We are not unmindful of the need for balance, the limitations or downsides of each source and technology,” Eng Loongo said.





“It means that we recognise the position we are in, have weighed our options, and lined up what we can achieve in the short, medium and long term, informed by the period it takes to develop various assets using the identified sources, financing the projects, partnerships and other factors. While solar is front running the quick wins, work continues unabated on numerous hydropower, wind, geothermal, biomass, and thermal generation projects all over the country”.





Eng Loongo said by 2026, the impact of government’s interventions would be clearly visible and felt across the country.



“We have secured land in many parts of the country for solar plants, signed agreements to finance and develop these projects, broken ground like we are doing today, and construction is underway on many sites. By 2026, the impact will be clearly visible and felt across the country. While not our focus today, it was just yesterday that we collectively launched the vastest electricity access expansion programme to date, which will bring electricity to at least 1.6 million additional Zambians over the next five years.

A very important component of this programme is the connection subsidy that cuts fees by 94 percent, and with only K300, citizens in rural and peri-urban Zambia will connect to the power grid. It’s all part of the big agenda we continue to pursue and complements our efforts to attain universal electricity access. Every person in Zambia should have access to electricity and enjoy its transformative power,” said Eng Loongo.



News Diggers