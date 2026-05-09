Young Black Streamer Breaks Guinness World Record, Completes 12,412 Pull-Ups in 24 Hours

Xavier Dillard, a 22-year-old African American streamer from Virginia, set a new Guinness World Record by completing 12,412 pull-ups in 24 hours. He outperformed the previous mark during a nonstop livestreamed endurance challenge that drew wide nationwide attention.

Dillard, who goes by TaterMaster online, began the attempt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 2. He wrapped it up 24 hours later at a CrossFit gym in Harrisonburg, Virginia, while streaming the entire effort on YouTube as witnesses and local media monitored the challenge in real time.

As the hours dragged on, the physical strain became severe. Dillard later described moments where exhaustion took over, but stopping was not an option. “I thought I was dying, but for some reason I said I wanted this record so bad, I just had to keep going,” he said, according to HypeFresh.

The challenge traced back to a personal rivalry years earlier. Dillard recalled competing with a friend in a basement gym where pull-ups became the one movement he could not win. While he outperformed his friend in other exercises, pull-ups became a lasting frustration that stuck with him.

That competition pushed him into serious, structured training. He gradually increased his workload, starting with smaller sets like 12 reps and building over time. His training later included high-volume sessions with hundreds of pull-ups completed in timed intervals after regular workouts, eventually reaching around 2,400 reps in peak training days.

Before his fitness breakthrough, Dillard described himself as far from a natural athlete. In high school cross-country, he often finished among the slowest runners. He said progress came through repetition, discipline, and consistent effort rather than natural talent.

The attempt gained momentum online as it unfolded. Local news stations covered the event on-site, showing Dillard maintaining strict form and steady rhythm on the bar. Clips spread quickly on X, including posts from @KollegeKidd, turning the endurance test into a viral fitness moment.

By the end of the livestream, Dillard pushed past the 12,400 mark and secured the new Guinness World Record. The final count settled at 12,412 pull-ups, setting a new benchmark for 24-hour endurance challenges and placing his name among global record holders.