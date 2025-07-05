YOUNG PEOPLE MUST TAKE OVER – NJOBVU CALLS FOR GENERATIONAL SHIFT AHEAD OF 2026

……….Democratic Union leader says Zambia needs “energetic and fresh leadership” to transform economy





Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has issued a passionate weekend rallying call to Zambia’s youth, urging them to rise to the occasion and take the reins of political and economic leadership in the 2026 general elections.





In a public statement shared Friday afternoon, Njobvu emphasized the importance of generational change, arguing that Zambia’s abundant natural resources can only be fully utilized under bold, innovative, and youthful leadership.





“Zambia is a country endowed with abundant natural resources across all the 10 provinces,” said Njobvu. “Our country has the potential to become a power house economically, not just in Africa but beyond the continent too.”





The Democratic Union leader stressed that the key to unlocking this potential lies in fresh leadership — not the same “recycled leaders” who have dominated Zambia’s political landscape for decades.





“The only thing required is energetic and fresh leadership,” he stated. “Zambia needs a fresh start, away from recycled leaders.”



Njobvu’s comments come as political momentum begins to build ahead of the 2026 elections, with several emerging parties and civic movements aiming to challenge traditional power structures. In his statement, Njobvu encouraged young people to stop playing the role of cheerleaders and instead step up as change-makers.





“As young people, you have brilliant, innovative ideas which can spur this nation in a different direction. You have the power and numbers,” he said. “We have supported our elders and entrusted them to preside over the past decades, and they have done their part.”





With a touch of humour that reflects his direct style, Njobvu called for senior political figures to make way for a new generation of leadership.



“We now need to retire them to the madalaz league,” he quipped, referring to older players in football who move into less competitive leagues. “It is our time to lead, and we can only do that when we come together, unite and support one another.”





He further urged citizens to take advantage of the 2026 elections as a rare window to reset Zambia’s development path.



“We need to be the change that we desire to see and 2026 elections presents us that opportunity,” Njobvu said.





Positioning himself as a ready alternative, Njobvu reaffirmed his commitment to leading the charge for change under the Democratic Union banner.



“Colleagues, fellow citizens, I am more than ready to be your pilot for 2026 as we together fly this country to higher heights. But the work starts now.”





He concluded his message with an invitation to all like-minded Zambians to join his party in laying the groundwork for what he hopes will be a historic election year.





“Doors in Democratic Union remain open for you and all Zambians desiring to see positive change next year and beyond.”



July 4,2025

©️ KUMWESU