Young pharmacist shot d3ad days after opening her pharmacy in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

A young pharmacist, Nomzila Madinane, has been shot and k!lled in a brazen attack in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The d3adly shooting which occurred at her pharmacy in Inchanga on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, also claimed the lives of a cashier and a security guard.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that three m8rder cases have been opened following the d3adly shooting.

According to reports, pharmacist Nomzila Madinane had recently opened the pharmacy after identifying a need for easier access to medication in the community, where many residents were allegedly forced to travel long distances for healthcare services.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the victims were ambushed by unknown gunmen while at the pharmacy.

“Inchanga police opened three cases of m8rder following an incident in which two females and a security guard were shot by unknown people,” said Netshiunda.

“The victims were fatally shot while the security guard sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“Reports indicate that three armed men stormed the pharmacy and opened fire, k!lling Madinane and her cashier at the scene.”

The security guard was reportedly shot while attempting to intervene.

Earlier reports suggested he had been fighting for his life in hospital before police later confirmed his d3ath.

The attack has left residents shocked and devastated, with many describing Madinane as a young entrepreneur committed to serving her community.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, with investigators expected to determine whether the shooting was linked to robbery or another motive.

The attack has left residents shocked and devastated, with many describing Madinane as a young entrepreneur committed to serving her community.