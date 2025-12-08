YOUR BOSS IS A TRIBALIST, SISHUWA TELLS ZAMBIA’S AMBASSADOR TO USA CHIBAMBA KANYAMA





Dr Sishuwa writes:



What I wanted to state, which is precisely what I stated, is that your boss is a tribalist and that his tribalism will have unintended consequences. I understand your wilful failure to see this point but there is a reason why the four ambassadors of Zambia in the Americas are all from one region: Kennedy Shepande (Ottawa); yourself Chibamba Kanyama (Washington DC); Chola Milambo(New York); and Sitali Alibuzwi (Brasilia).





Like many Zambians, I woke up very early on 12 August 2021 to go and vote for your boss, but I find his tribalism and ethnic politics extremely disgusting. I thought he had matured enough after many years in opposition to be a national leader. Sadly, your boss has proved to be a sectarian leader, and this, as I said, has unintended consequences.





The Bembas say “umusuku ubi utusha impanga”, meaning a bad fruit tree brings dishonor to the rest of the forest. Your boss himself, when rejecting Bill 10 and the views of those who said it had a few good clauses, taught us that when you are consuming or eating groundnuts and you chew a rotten one, you spit out everything! That is the human reaction: we hardly take the time to separate the tree from the forest, the rotten nut from the healthy ones.





Please tell your boss to stop the tribalism he is practising. In addition to the need to promote diversity and build social inclusion because it is the correct thing to do, my fear is that his divisive actions may inspire an extreme scenario where it becomes a fight between the Zambezi region and the rest. This is dangerous, especially when you throw in the divisions he is creating in the security services.





To be clear, we have slowly been walking the path. For far too long, we have lacked national leaders who understand our complex history, the fragility of our peace and the importance of building a cohesive society. To a large degree, Michael Sata set us on this path. Lungu accelerated the pace.

Your boss may be the one who finally sets ablaze the heap of inflammable material that has long accumulated. I see him with a match stick in his hands, moving towards the heap. I am trying to stop him for our collective good and I ask you to join me.



