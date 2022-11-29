Your government sounds like a choir singing out of tune – GBM tells HH

….as the Head of State admits lack of coordination in his government

LUSAKA, 29.11.2022

Patriotic Front aspiring candidate for the position of party President, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, GBM, has likened the UPND government to a choir singing out of tune. Mr. Mwamba says the chaos observable in just about every public sector under the government of President Hichilema is like a choir whose parts are singing in different keys in the process producing a discordant sound.



The former Kasama Constituency lawmaker was commenting on remarks by President Hichilema yesterday that, “One of the issues that is coming out now is that at the higher level we are doing the right thing; we are saying the right things, but the system is not responding; the system is clogging things down. I think we should address this matter. The narrative at the top must be as the narrative in the middle and at the bottom”.



Mr. Mwamba says President Hichilema sounded exactly the way an inexperienced politician, whose overrated capabilities have just been perforated by the realities of his new assignment, would sound like. The veteran politician says President Hichilema is out of his depth as the challenges of governing the country overwhelm his limited understanding of public affairs.



“He came to public office with a top-down management system typical of the private sector”, the veteran businessman observed, adding, “He is unable to pick elements from the top-down, the bottom-up and the New Public Management, NPM, approaches which some successful governments in the developed world have adopted with excellent results”.



Mr. Mwamba says his experience in both government and the private sector has exposed him to the best approaches in the implementation and delivery of public policy, which experience President Hichilema does not have. Consequently, Mr. Mwamba regrets President Hichilema will be governing by trial and error thereby slowing the country down.



Until and unless President Hichilema gets right the mix of management and governance systems, the country will become so dysfunctional, by 2026, the administrative infrastructure of the whole country will be in disarray leaving behind a daunting task for a new government to rebuild them.



“This is the price the electorate will have to pay for using the country as a laboratory to experiment with untried and untested leadership”, says Mr. Mwamba.

ISSUED BY GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA, GBM

CHAIRMAN FOR MOBILIZATION IN THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF THE PF