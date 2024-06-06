YOU’RE NOT COVERED BY IMMUNITY; YOU’LL BE ARRESTED IF YOUYOU CONTINUE BREAKING THE LAW, Hichilema warns Lungu

You are not covered by immunity, you will be arrested, Hichilema warns Lungu

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned former president Edgar Lungu that if he continues to break the law he will soon be arrested.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, President Hichilema stated that those asking for Lungu’s immunity must forget about it as it does not cover the former president in any way once he breaks the law.

He warned Lungu to stop using the status of former president to break the law.

“You can’t use former president status to go out and break the law because you are not covered by that immunity. Please those who are asking for immunity leave his immunity, he continues breaking the law, soon he will be arrested,” warned Hichilema.

President Hichilema also highlighted that Lungu is no longer entitled to his benefits as former president because he is back into active politics.

He said the law stipulates that once a former president returns to active politics, his or her benefits are lost automatically.

“Once a Head of State retires he is entitled to benefits, the law, I didn’t make. Laws are very clear. He retires automatically he gets his benefits.”

“When you decide to come back in politics you lose your benefits, that’s the law. He’s a lawyer I won’t comment whether he’s a top notch lawyer or not that’s not my business I have my own opinion and the facts are there sometimes we must be careful with what we say,” said Hichilema.

The Head of State dispelled claims going round on social media that Lungu was under house arrest.

“He is a citizen of Zambia, he knows the law. As to whether he is under house arrest, I don’t know, I am not aware…. Something happened after he claimed that he was under house arrest, then the following day he freely took himself to a police station to escort somebody to report the disappearance of Jay Jay Banda.”

“Someone under house arrest can’t leave the house but he left when Jay Jay disappeared. Sometimes on your own you say I’m a mature man I am almost 70 I can’t be misleading the nation,” stated Hichilema…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/06/06/you-are-not-covered-by-immunity-you-will-be-arrested-hichilema-warns-lungu/

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, June 6, 2024