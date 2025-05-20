YOUTH ACTIVIST JOHN CHINGUMBE BACKS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



MONGU – Youth development activist John Chingumbe of Mongu has thrown his support behind the proposed constitutional amendments, describing them as a step forward in strengthening youth participation in governance and national development.





Speaking during the recently held Constitutional amendments consultative meeting,Mr. Chingumbe says the proposed changes reflect the aspirations of young people who have long been sidelined in key decision-making processes.





“We believe the constitutional amendments offer a chance to create a more inclusive political and governance system,” said Chingumbe. “Young people must be given a platform to lead and contribute meaningfully to national progress.”



Chingumbe highlighted key proposals that aim to lower the age limit for elective positions and improve youth representation in public offices as progressive steps.





He has urged the youth across the country to actively participate in the ongoing consultation process and ensure their voices are heard.



He also called on civil society, traditional leaders, and community members to support reforms that prioritize transparency, accountability, and citizen inclusion.





“The future of our country lies in the hands of an empowered and engaged youth population,” Chingumbe said.





The government recently announced plans to amend the Republican Constitution, calling for public submissions and consultations across all provinces.





The process is expected to gather diverse views before the final draft is tabled before Parliament.



WAGON MEDIA