YOUTH ADVOCATE MUKUKA DEMANDS RETURN OF TRAFFIC CHECKPOINTS AND BAN OF TINTED WINDOWS ON CARS



By Staff Reporter

Youth Alliance Zambia President Tiza Mukuka has urged the Minister of Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, to immediately reinstate traffic police checkpoints across Lusaka, warning that the suspension of these operations has left residents vulnerable to criminals moving freely in vehicles.





Mukuka expressed concern over the growing insecurity, recounting a recent incident at Munali Shopping Mall, where he allegedly saw what appeared to be a gun placed on the back seat of a car while shopping.





He emphasized that traffic checkpoints act as a vital deterrent against criminal activity and called for their urgent reintroduction, along with increased inspections.





Mukuka further proposed that authorities ban tinted vehicle windows to enhance police visibility and public safety.