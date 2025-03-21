“YOUTH EMPOWERMENT IN POLITICS: LESSONS FROM VERNON MWAANGA ‘S JOURNEY”



As we reflect on Vernon Mwaanga’s illustrious career, which spans over five decades, it’s clear that his entry into politics at a young age is an example of the power of youth empowerment. Mwaanga’s first appointment by Dr. Kenneth Kaunda at just 21 years old sets a precedent for young people to take an active role in shaping their country’s future.





So, who is a youth? Simply put, a youth is anyone below the age of 35 who is actively engaged in politics. This definition is crucial in understanding the significance of Vernon Mwaanga’s story. His rise to prominence at a young age demonstrates that young people have the potential to make a meaningful impact in politics.





However, it’s essential to note that those above 35 years old, who claim to be youths, should accept that they are not youths and give chance to those who are truly youths, 35 and below. It’s time for the older generation to pass the baton and allow young people to take center stage.





Vernon Mwaanga’s story serves as a powerful reminder that young people can achieve greatness in politics. His accomplishments, including being appointed as Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom at 21, Ambassador to Moscow at 22, and Minister of Foreign Affairs at 28, are a testament to his dedication and hard work.





As we look to the future, it’s crucial that we empower young people to take leadership roles in politics. We must create opportunities for them to grow, learn, and contribute to the development of our country.



So, let’s take a cue from Vernon Mwaanga’s remarkable journey and work towards creating a more inclusive and youth-friendly political landscape. It’s time for the youth to rise and shine!





