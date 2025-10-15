Youtubers Dan and Phil confirm long-rumoured relationship after 16 years

After years of speculation, British YouTubers Dan Howell and Phil Lester have finally confirmed that they’ve been in a relationship since 2009.

In a joint video on their channel, Dan revealed, “We fell into it hard and fast in 2009. It was so fast that we never labeled it. We just ended up living together — and here we are.”

Phil added, “We’re partners in everything. And no, it’s not always perfect. Don’t think we’re the ideal of human partnerships”, Daily Mail reported.

Dan shared that, at the time, he was struggling with his identity and chose to keep their relationship private. “I was so deep in the closet. I felt we had to hide the relationship because I was still hiding who I was from my friends, family, and even myself.”

Phil admitted he understood Dan’s hesitation, saying he wanted to give him time to figure things out.

Both creators publicly came out in 2019, but kept their relationship under wraps to focus on their work. “We wanted people to see us as a comedy duo, not just as a couple,” Dan explained. “There’s a lot of homophobia out there, and some straight guys just wouldn’t have watched us if they knew.”

The pair also opened up about avoiding couple content online, with Dan describing it as “a dystopian nightmare” where personal relationships become public entertainment.