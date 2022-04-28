Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has reacted to his first wife, May, praying for God’s judgement to rain on him and his second wife.

This comes after her husband was accused of paying the bride price for his second wife in secret on Sunday.

Her spouse, Yul, previously aroused uproar online when he revealed that he now has a second wife and a son with her.

Following the news, his wife, who had been devastated by the whole ordeal, took to his comment section to plead for God’s judgment to fall on both of them.

“May God judge both of you”, his heartbroken wife wrote.

Responding to her post however, Yul Edochie deleted her comment off his page.

He further posted a picture of his first wife with the caption, ‘undisputed number 1’.