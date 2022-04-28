Famous Nigerian actor and movie director Yul Edochie has welcomed a son with his second wife, Judy Austin.

The 40-year-old actor threw his fans, colleagues and social media into a frenzy on Wednesday after sharing pictures of himself and his baby boy on his Instagram page.

The actor said it was high time the world met his son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul Edochie, whom he loves much as his other children.

It is the first time the actor would be bringing to the public notice that he has a second wife.

First wife’s reaction

As expected, the news wasn’t well-received by his first wife, May.

In the comment, Yul’s first wife, May, wrote: “May God judge you both.”

Yul married his first wife, May, at the young age of 22, in 2004, after they had both dated for six years.

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

Yul’s wife, May

Yul and May have four children- Three boys and a daughter. Their names are: Danielle, Kambi, Karl, and Victory.

Yul, who graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts, followed in the footstep of his father, Pete Edochie, a veteran Nigerian actor.

Interestingly, May gave hints about troubles in her marriage in November 2021 after sharing a cryptic message on IG.

The mother-of- four took to her Instagram page, where she shared a post that had the photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in their early years and then when they became the U.S. First family.

“Never forget a woman who helped you build yourself and stand by you when you had nothing… if she was with you in hell, be with her in paradise,” the post read.

She captioned the post with the quote ”Not for this generation.”

Meet Yul Edochie’s second wife

The news of a second wife shocked fans who had no idea of the development.

Yul’s new wife, Judy Moghalu, is a Nollywood actress and producer.

Moghalu is no new face in Nollywood as she has featured in several movies and even starred alongside Yul.

Until recently, Maghalu had maintained a hush profile, not until Yul revealed her as his second wife and the mother of his newborn son.

This, however, shocked many as the movie star has always been married to one wife.

Many Nigerians have taken to Judy’s Instagram page, calling her out for ‘ruining’ May’s marriage.