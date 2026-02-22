YUYI: 16 Tonse Alliance members have been arrested after being found locked in a room at a lodge

SIXTEEN Tonse Alliance members have been arrested by police after being found locked in a room at a lodge while holding a meeting in Kalulushi.





The 16 were discovered in a room at Emerald Guest House in Kalulushi.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Mr Mwala Yuyi said the group was picked up and charged with unlawful assembly.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday, February 21, 2026, after police received information about a meeting at the guest house suspected to involve Tonse Alliance members.



Mr Yuyi said police rushed to the scene and found three vehicles parked at the lodge.

“When a cleaner was asked about the whereabouts of the vehicle owners, he directed police to a room where the meeting was taking place,” he said.



Mr Yuyi said the room was locked when police arrived.

He said after knocking, the door was opened, revealing 16 people inside.

“During interviews, some said it was a meeting for silk, while others confirmed it was a Tonse Alliance meeting preparing for Women’s Day celebrations,” Mr Yuyi said.



He added that the 16 were detained in police cells for unlawful assembly, as they had no prior notification of the gathering.

Mr Yuyi said the 16 have since been formally arrested.

(Mwebantu, Sunday, 22nd Februray, 2026)