YUYI: 16 Tonse Alliance members have been arrested after being found locked in a room at a lodge

SIXTEEN Tonse Alliance members have been arrested by police after being found locked in a room at a lodge while holding a meeting in Kalulushi.
The 16 were discovered in a room at Emerald Guest House in Kalulushi.
Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Mr Mwala Yuyi said the group was picked up and charged with unlawful assembly.
He said the incident occurred on Saturday, February 21, 2026, after police received information about a meeting at the guest house suspected to involve Tonse Alliance members.
Mr Yuyi said police rushed to the scene and found three vehicles parked at the lodge.
“When a cleaner was asked about the whereabouts of the vehicle owners, he directed police to a room where the meeting was taking place,” he said.
Mr Yuyi said the room was locked when police arrived.
He said after knocking, the door was opened, revealing 16 people inside.
“During interviews, some said it was a meeting for silk, while others confirmed it was a Tonse Alliance meeting preparing for Women’s Day celebrations,” Mr Yuyi said.
He added that the 16 were detained in police cells for unlawful assembly, as they had no prior notification of the gathering.
Mr Yuyi said the 16 have since been formally arrested.
(Mwebantu, Sunday, 22nd Februray, 2026)
“If you elect me as president, I will abolish the draconian law of unlawful assembly. What is the government afraid of? Only dictators forbid freedom of assembly. And such leadership should be voted out” – Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
#MUNYAULE DEALER WA GOLD.
Leave these people alone.How do you arrest 16 people meeting? Officers stop embarrassing us pls.Allocate time and concentrate efforts to apprehend the thieves responsible for the murder of the filling station attendant and the Yango driver..As long as they are not intending to commit acts of violence or theft. Allow them to exist as they are, and they will continue to be unsuccessful. Let them gather wherever and whenever they choose; it is a free world, and they have the right to do so.The era of colonial regulations and legislation has passed; we are now in a new age.Am not Tonse team but let them be