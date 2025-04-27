ZA APPOINTS MATETE AS COACH WHILE MPONDELA IS NAMED FATHER OF THE SPORT



ZAMBIA Athletics has appointed past President Elias Mpondela as the Father of the Sport.



Association President Major Bernard Bwalya says as the Father of Athletics, Mpondela is a life member and will be able to attend all events.



Bwalya says the executive has also appointed former 400 metres hurdles World Champion Samuel Matete as National team Coach and Director National competitions , Athletes and facility development.



Bwalya was speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka where he unveiled his roadmap as the ZA President from 2025 to 2029.



He also disclosed that various youth and junior National teams will be established as well as multiple revenue streams to sustain the operations of the Association.



Bwalya further says the 2025 intercompany relay will be held on the June 21st 2025 with over 2000 expected to participate in the event.



ZNBC